28 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the early 1970s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 15th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

These rarely seen photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the early 1970s.

Landmarks such as Kirkgate Market and Leeds International Pool as well as well travelled streets including The Headrow, Boar Lane, Vicar Lane, Briggate and Great Street are all featured in this rewind. All the photos featured in this gallery are circa 1971 to 1973 although the exact date is unknown. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The entrance to Kirkgate Market Hall at the junction of Ludgate Hill, left, and Vicar Lane, right. Paul Turner, furniture supermarket, on the left is offering a carpet fitting service. To the right of the entrance is Barker's ladieswear.

A view looking west along Commercial Street. Shops on the left include Lotus footwear, Peony Chinese restaurant and Moss Bros. tailors. On the right is W.H. Smith & Sons, stationers and booksellers, at nos.16-18, with Leeds Library (a private subscription library dating back to 1768) occupying the upper storeys.

Queens Hotel, seen from Park Row with City Square on the right. Just visible in the background on the left is part of City House, an office building dating from 1962.

Quarry Hill Flats showing Oastler House. St. Peter's Street runs along in front of the flats towards Eastgate Roundabout just off the picture to the left. A car park is in the foreground.

A view looking across Victoria Gardens towards Leeds Town Hal, centre, and the Municipal Buildings (Central Library and Museum, right). Calverley Street runs in between. In the background is Oxford Place Chapel.

View looking from Bishopgate Street towards Leeds City Railway Station, then operated by British Rail, with City House towering above on the left. This 52 metre building houses 15 floors of office space and dates from 1962.

