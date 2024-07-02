1. Stourton
A game of cricket taking place on the sports field for staff at John Waddington's printing factory, off Wakefield Road, Thwaite Gate. The cooling towers of Skelton Grange Power Station can be seen above the rooftops. Waddingtons printing factory was founded in the 1890s and was well known for producing playing cards, theatre bills and board games, especially Monopoly. The factory was demolished around 1992. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Headingley
Looking west along Wood Lane towards Otley Road, just visible in the distance. This narrow street is aptly named with trees on either side and woodland to the right. Large houses are on the left with numbers 10 and 8 nearest the camera. Pedestrians are walking along the causeway on both sides of the road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Woodhouse
Looking north-west along Woodhouse Lane. On the left is Fenton Street where Crockatt's cleaners and Horner's watch makers can be seen. On the right is Blenheim Baptist Church while in the centre background are Emmanuel and Trinity Churches and the Parkinson Building of Leeds University. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Scarcroft
A group of Yorkshire Electricity Board executives outside Scarcroft Lodge, off Wetherby Road. Ernest Seal can be seen in the middle row, fourth from left. The lodge was built in 1830, bought by YEB in 1945, and became their headquarters until it was sold in 2018. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Meanwood
A view looking across fields towards Tongue Lane, located just in front of the wall. The lodge visible in the centre is where the Medical Officer of Meanwood Park Hospital once resided. It is now Brandon House care home. The fields in the foreground were to become the grounds of St. John Bosco and St. Thomas Aquinas Schools, now the site of Cardinal Heenan High School and St. Urban's Primary School. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Bramley
Well Garth Bank seen from Whitecote Lane, probably taken in the 1960s when this street of detached and semi-detached houses was newly built, on the site of Well Garth Farm. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
