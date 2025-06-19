Rare photos take you back to Roundhay Park in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos showcase a decade in the life of Roundhay Park and its attractions in the 1950s.

Children’s Day and memories of the open air swimming pool take centre stage in this trip down memory lane. The calm and serenity of Waterloo lake is also captured on camera. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The open air swimming pool pictured in June 1955. In the foreground is a paddling pool.

1. Roundhay Park

The open air swimming pool pictured in June 1955. In the foreground is a paddling pool. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The outdoor swimming pool in June 1955. Diving boards are visible with a boy stood on the highest one ready to dive.

2. Roundhay Park

The outdoor swimming pool in June 1955. Diving boards are visible with a boy stood on the highest one ready to dive. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Waterloo Lake in June 1955. A number of boats are moored at the jetty in the centre of the photo and also on the opposite side of the lake. Trees, bushes and grass can be seen. People are walking throughout the park.

3. Roundhay Park

Waterloo Lake in June 1955. A number of boats are moored at the jetty in the centre of the photo and also on the opposite side of the lake. Trees, bushes and grass can be seen. People are walking throughout the park. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Spectators watching a display of dancing at Children's Day in July 1957.

4. Roundhay Park

Spectators watching a display of dancing at Children's Day in July 1957. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
An eye-catching display of maypole dancing can be seen underway at Children's Day in July 1957.

5. Roundhay Park

An eye-catching display of maypole dancing can be seen underway at Children's Day in July 1957. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Spectators watching a display of maypole dancing, about to start at Children's Day in July 1957.

6. Roundhay Park

Spectators watching a display of maypole dancing, about to start at Children's Day in July 1957. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Roundhay Park
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice