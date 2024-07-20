1 . Burley in the 1960s

On the left is Cardigan View, next number 307 Kirkstall Road. This is a shoe repair shop, business of Bill Pollard. To the right, a fish and chip shop is 309, run by Jaques. This is at the corner with Cardigan Mount. A woman, is about to cross Kirkstall Road, using a zebra crossing for priority over traffic. Pictured in May 1967 | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service