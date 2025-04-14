Roundhay Park: Rare photos provide reflections of a green Leeds gem

4 . Roundhay Park

Postcard of Roundhay Park with a postmark of February 29, 1912 franked on the back. The view looks across Waterloo Lake to the boathouse and pavilion. Built in 1902, the boathouse included a dry dock and could accommodate up to 150 boats. Its roof was used as a promenade for looking out over the lake. The clock was a later addition. The boathouse would eventually be transformed into the Lakeside Cafe with a second storey being added in the 1980s. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council