Roundhay Park has proved to be one of the city's green lungs down the decades. These photos showcase the many ways it has impacted the lives of residents and beyond through the years. These photos features landmarks including Waterloo Lake, Canal Gardens, Lakeside Cafe and Hill 60, named to commemorate Leeds soldiers who died in WWI battles around Hill 60 in Ypres, Belgium. These images also showcase major events down the years including Children's Day, held annually from 1920 to 1963, and Roundhay Gala. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, Thoresby Society, Artemis and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The Specialist Gardens at Roundhay Park - We explore this hidden gem inspired by the Alhambra gardens
Roundhay Park: Rare photos provide reflections of a green Leeds gem
It’s the green gem which has provided a lifetime of memories for a city and its residents.
