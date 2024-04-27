The Specialist Gardens at Roundhay Park: We explore this Leeds hidden gem inspired by the Alhambra gardens
Roundhay Park’s Specialist Gardens serves up beauty and tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
They are made up of a variety of different floral displays inspired by the Alhambra gardens in Spain and the Monet gardens in France. The area also includes four medal-winning RHS Chelsea Flower Show gardens.
The Monet Garden is based on gardens planted by the impressionist at Giverny in France, was introduced to the park in 1999.
The Alhambra Garden, which is based upon one of the worlds most famous gardens, the 13th century garden at Alhambra, Spain.
The Coronation Garden is home to the city’s winning entries to the Chelsea Flower Show. Formerly a kitchen garden there are thousands of rose trees and bedding plants.
Canal gardens is next to Tropical World and contains ornamental wild-fowl, a fountain and a Spirit of the Earth statue. The Friends of Roundhay Park Garden opened in July 2005. The inspiration for the garden was the Yorkshire Dales.
Your YEP visited the specialist gardens and filmed this video report.
