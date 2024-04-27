Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roundhay Park’s Specialist Gardens serves up beauty and tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

They are made up of a variety of different floral displays inspired by the Alhambra gardens in Spain and the Monet gardens in France. The area also includes four medal-winning RHS Chelsea Flower Show gardens.

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Specialist Gardens at Roundhay Park - We explore this Leeds hidden gem inspired by the Alhambra gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Monet Garden is based on gardens planted by the impressionist at Giverny in France, was introduced to the park in 1999.

YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Alhambra Garden, which is based upon one of the worlds most famous gardens, the 13th century garden at Alhambra, Spain.

The Coronation Garden is home to the city’s winning entries to the Chelsea Flower Show. Formerly a kitchen garden there are thousands of rose trees and bedding plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canal gardens is next to Tropical World and contains ornamental wild-fowl, a fountain and a Spirit of the Earth statue. The Friends of Roundhay Park Garden opened in July 2005. The inspiration for the garden was the Yorkshire Dales.