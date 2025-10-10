Quarry Hill Flats boasted radical and modern features such as solid fuel ranges, electric lighting, a state-of-the-art refuse disposal system (Garchey) and communal facilities including a swimming pool. These photos rewind to 1938 when it first opened after the first raft of work had been completed with much more construction to follow. The images provide an intriguing snapshot of life and are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Nostalgic photos chart rise and fall of Leeds Quarry Hill Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Quixotic photos showcase Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in the 1930s
It was, at the time, the largest social housing complex in the UK noted for its sheer size and modernist design.
1 / 3