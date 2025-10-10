Quixotic photos showcase Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in the 1930s

4 . Quarry Hill Flats

Wright House, with verandas in September 1938. These verandas were a much publicised feature, a source of air and sunlight which would have been in direct contrast to the overcrowded, dark dwellings a lot of the tenants had lived in. Each flat had an individual balcony for privacy. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net