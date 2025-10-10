Quixotic photos showcase Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in the 1930s

It was, at the time, the largest social housing complex in the UK noted for its sheer size and modernist design.

Quarry Hill Flats boasted radical and modern features such as solid fuel ranges, electric lighting, a state-of-the-art refuse disposal system (Garchey) and communal facilities including a swimming pool. These photos rewind to 1938 when it first opened after the first raft of work had been completed with much more construction to follow. The images provide an intriguing snapshot of life and are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Nostalgic photos chart rise and fall of Leeds Quarry Hill Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Quarry Hill Flats

A photo from April 1938 showing visitors queuing in New York Road to see Quarry Hill Flats. The first stage of the construction of the flats was completed the previous month. Potential residents wanted to see the new facilities available. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Quarry Hill Flats

March 1938. One of the 78 lifts installed in the Quarry Hill Flats. It was the only council flats complex in England to have lifts at this time. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Quarry Hill Flats

A furnished living room in March 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Quarry Hill Flats

Wright House, with verandas in September 1938. These verandas were a much publicised feature, a source of air and sunlight which would have been in direct contrast to the overcrowded, dark dwellings a lot of the tenants had lived in. Each flat had an individual balcony for privacy. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Quarry Hill Flats

A furnished living room with fireplace pictured in March 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Quarry Hill Flats

Wright House, showing archway entrance and balconies, in September 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

