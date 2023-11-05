These wonderful photos celebrate life in Pudsey during the early 2000s.
They showcase the best of what the market town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events such as Pudsey Carnival and the Leeds Beer Festival through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport.
1. Pudsey in the early 2000s
Regular Tommy Spurr stands in the same place as he has done for the last 72 years at the White Cross pub. He is pictured with landlord Colm and Sue O'Neill in October 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Pudsey in the early 2000s
Asda staff held a Countdown fundraiser for Children in Need. Pictured is presenter Richard Whiteley with the winning team - Bev Leadbeater, Andy Adcock and Simon Stevens. A donation of £1,000 was donated to the charity from the event in November 2003. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Pudsey in the early 2000s
Bradford Bulls captain Robbie Paul is pictured alongside the Tetleys Super League trophy in the library at Priesthorpe High School in November 2003. He was questioned by pupils from Priesthorpe School, Pudsey Grangefield School, Pudsey Crawshaw School and Primrose High School. Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Pudsey in the early 2000s
October 2002 and teachers at Waterloo Infant School were preparing to take part in the Great North Run. Pictured, from left, are Carol Lovett, JUdith Smithson, Sue Yearby and Emma Devey. Photo: Helen Gardner
5. Pudsey in the early 2000s
Pudsey Special Olympics team display their medals in September 2003 after competing in the National Special Olympics Championships. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
6. Pudsey in the early 2000s
Firefighters tackle a major blaze at Crawshaw High School in July 2001. Photo: Bruce Rollinson