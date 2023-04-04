News you can trust since 1890
Little London in the 1960s: 10 photo gems take you to the heart of the community

These photos take you to the heart of Little London during the 1960s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 4th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

They feature corner shops, grocers and butchers as well as the streets which now have no name after being included in slum clearance plans for the area. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Little London in the 1950s - Photo gems feature Victory Cinema and Oatland Fisheries LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Mace grocers on Duxbury Place and fronting onto Grosvenor Hill. Back-to-back houses on Duxbury Place can be seen on the left of this view. A delivery lorry for Newbolds bread and cakes can be seen on the right.

Children peer over a safety gate in the doorway of a back-to-back on Duxbury Place in June 1967. The houses are set at an angle to the road.

Clat Pit Street runs from the left edge of this view from June 1967. E. and E. Thompson's grocers and provisions merchants is on the right edge on Prosperity Street. This shop may have included number 24 Clay Pit Street.

Through houses on Livinia Street run from the left edge of this view. On the corner is W.B. Ackroyd's greengrocers, also selling fish, this number 159 Camp Road. Camp Road continues to the right. At this time Camp Road was also known as Oatland Lane. Pictured in June 1967.

