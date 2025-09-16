Poignant photos take you back to Leeds in the early autumn of 1997

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 16th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

These poignant photos chart 30 days in the life of your Leeds in the early autumn of 1997.

They turn back the clock to September of that year with the sudden and unexpected death of Diana, Princess of Wales providing a sombre backdrop as residents went about their daily business. The public paid their respects taking a moment to reflect in the enormity of the tragedy. The main photo is one of 22 showcasing life across Leeds during the month. City centre landmarks are featured as well as other stories making the news around the suburbs with Hunslet, Garforth, Crossgates and Otley in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A member of the public lays some flowers outside the Yorkshire Evening Post in memory of Diana Princess of Wales.

1. Leeds city centre

A member of the public lays some flowers outside the Yorkshire Evening Post in memory of Diana Princess of Wales. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Tetley director, Peter Brookes, starts police cyclists on their journey to Carlsberg/Tetley in Holland.

2. Hunslet

Tetley director, Peter Brookes, starts police cyclists on their journey to Carlsberg/Tetley in Holland. | Hickes Photo: Hickes

Mark Radcliffe, left, and Marc 'Lard' Riley broadcast their Radio 1 show from the BBC car park in Woodhouse Lane.

3. Leeds city centre

Mark Radcliffe, left, and Marc 'Lard' Riley broadcast their Radio 1 show from the BBC car park in Woodhouse Lane. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Noel Gallagher is besieged by autograph hunters on Briggate.

4. Leeds city centre

Noel Gallagher is besieged by autograph hunters on Briggate. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Harvey Nichols launched a special charity auction in aid of the RSPCA. Pictured is animal care assistant Tracy Girt looking at one of the window displays with 'Harry' and Ian McCandlish, Harvey Nichols general manager.

5. Leeds city centre

Harvey Nichols launched a special charity auction in aid of the RSPCA. Pictured is animal care assistant Tracy Girt looking at one of the window displays with 'Harry' and Ian McCandlish, Harvey Nichols general manager. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Local children playing on land off Hazlewood Drive in Ebor Gardens which was to be converted into a sports area.

6. Burmantofts

Local children playing on land off Hazlewood Drive in Ebor Gardens which was to be converted into a sports area. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

