Poignant photos take you back to Bramley in the 1940s

These guiding principles kick off this photo gallery of memories from around Bramley in the 1940s. This photo shows First and Second World War veterans marching along Moorfields from Bramley Park entrance led by British Legion officials. The Legion Standard Bearer was Irwin Gaunt, a veteran of the First World War who served in the Middle East in 1917-18. A new memorial to 500 fallen soldiers was unveiled in Bramley Park in 2014, 100 years after the start of the First World War. It names fallen servicemen from Bramley, Stanningley and Rodley from both World Wars as well as a few from more recent conflicts such as Afghanistan. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 41 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The corner of Hough Tree Road and Swinnow Lane. The proprietor of the small shop, addressed as number 23 Hough Tree Road, was Robert Dawson at this time

Air Training Corps HQ and J. G. Armitage furniture dealer on Stanningley Road pictured in July 1947. Whitley's newsagents is the foreground.

A view looking towards Broad Lane along Upper Town Street, from opposite Haley's Yard in May 1948.

Air Training Corps HQ and J. G. Armitage furniture dealer on Stanningley Road. Whitley's newsagent is in the foreground. Pictured in July 1947.

Original Fisheries on Leeds and Bradford Road in January 1946.

