They showcase a city coping with the trauma of conflict and determined to build back better with a proud community spirit. Landmarks featured include City Square, Leeds Civic Hall, Kirkgate Market, Leeds Bridge and Leeds Parish Church. Also in focus are well-known streets including Briggate, The Headrow, Kirkgate,, Boar Lane, Commercial Street and Vicar Lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
41 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1940s
These photos provide an intriguing glimpse into life in Leeds city centre during a decade dominated by the Second World War.
