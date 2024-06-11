41 of the finest photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1940s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 11th Jun 2024, 11:47 BST

These photos provide an intriguing glimpse into life in Leeds city centre during a decade dominated by the Second World War.

They showcase a city coping with the trauma of conflict and determined to build back better with a proud community spirit. Landmarks featured include City Square, Leeds Civic Hall, Kirkgate Market, Leeds Bridge and Leeds Parish Church. Also in focus are well-known streets including Briggate, The Headrow, Kirkgate,, Boar Lane, Commercial Street and Vicar Lane. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Quarry Hill Flats on Eastgate pictured in March 1948. Appleyard's petrol station is on the roundabout.

1. Leeds city centre in the 1940s

Quarry Hill Flats on Eastgate pictured in March 1948. Appleyard's petrol station is on the roundabout. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Enjoy these photo memories showcasing life in Leeds city centre during the 1940s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds city centre in the 1940s

Enjoy these photo memories showcasing life in Leeds city centre during the 1940s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A policeman on point duty at the corner of East Parade and St Paul's Street in April 1940. Holt and Co. Hosiery Warehouse in background.

3. Leeds city centre in the 1940s

A policeman on point duty at the corner of East Parade and St Paul's Street in April 1940. Holt and Co. Hosiery Warehouse in background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Leeds Industrial Co-Operative Society Ltd. on Albion Street pictured in March 1945.

4. Leeds city centre in the 1940s

The Leeds Industrial Co-Operative Society Ltd. on Albion Street pictured in March 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Boar Lane in April 1948. Pictured are Holy Trinity Church, C&A, and J Jones, costumiers.

5. Leeds city centre in the 1940s

Boar Lane in April 1948. Pictured are Holy Trinity Church, C&A, and J Jones, costumiers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Odeon Cinema on Lower Headrow pictured in April 1942.

6. Leeds city centre in the 1940s

The Odeon Cinema on Lower Headrow pictured in April 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.