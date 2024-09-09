Poignant photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the early 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:09 BST

These photo gems capture the changing face of a city centre at the start of a decade which delivered new hope.

They turn the spotlight of life in the city centre during 1951, a 12 months which feature landmarks which remain part of the cityscape to this day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

Quarry Hill Flats in September 1951. The new roundabout with Mabgate is at the centre with road signs saying 'keep left'.

1. Leeds city centre in 1951

Kirkgate from Vicar Lane/New Market Street in April 1951.

2. Leeds city centre in 1951

Boar Lane towards the city centre in April 1951. The Griffin Hotel and Jacomellis restuarant opposite are clearly seen.

3. Leeds city centre in 1951

Commercial Street in April 1951. At the bottom left is Chanal ladies outfitters. Betty's cafe can be seen at the top.

4. Leeds city centre in 1951

The Lord Mayor, Francis Hugh O'Donnell has arrived at the Odeon Cinema to perform the official opening of the Festival of Britain Information Bureau in May 1951.

5. Leeds city centre in 1951

Royal Exchange Building on east side of Park Row next to Boar Lane in December 1951. Cosmetique ladies hairdressers, Albert Cowling wine lodge, Melindon fabric specialists and Kings cleaners and dyers visible

6. Leeds city centre in 1951

