They showcase a range of community boozers all of which offered a warm welcome, friendly face and your tipple of choice back in the day. The pubs featured were caught on camera by your Yorkshire Evening Post during 1982. They feature pubs around the city suburbs with boozers in Kirkstall, Pudsey, Richmond Hill, Calverley, Chapel Allerton and Armley in focus. Some called last orders while others still trade today. Is your boozer of choice featured from back in the day?