Leeds pubs: Pint-sized photos raise a glass to city boozers in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pub-goers in the early 1980s.

They showcase a range of community boozers all of which offered a warm welcome, friendly face and your tipple of choice back in the day. The pubs featured were caught on camera by your Yorkshire Evening Post during 1982. They feature pubs around the city suburbs with boozers in Kirkstall, Pudsey, Richmond Hill, Calverley, Chapel Allerton and Armley in focus. Some called last orders while others still trade today. Is your boozer of choice featured from back in the day? READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Hark to Rover on Spen Lane in July 1982.

1. Kirkstall

Hark to Rover on Spen Lane in July 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember Ronald Winter? He was the licensee at The Gipton on Roundhay Road when this photo was taken in June 1982.

2. Gipton

Do you remember Ronald Winter? He was the licensee at The Gipton on Roundhay Road when this photo was taken in June 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Thornhill Arms on Town Gate. The licensee when this photo was taken in January1982 was Clifford Rule.

3. Calverley

Thornhill Arms on Town Gate. The licensee when this photo was taken in January1982 was Clifford Rule. Photo: YPN

The Bridge Inn pictured in September 1982.

4. Kirkstall

The Bridge Inn pictured in September 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Old Steps on York Place in the city centre pictured in May 1982.

5. Leeds city centre

The Old Steps on York Place in the city centre pictured in May 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Shamrock Inn on Delph Hill pictured in April 1982. The licensee was Mr. Gordon V. Southwart.

6. Pudsey

The Shamrock Inn on Delph Hill pictured in April 1982. The licensee was Mr. Gordon V. Southwart. | YPN Photo: YPN

