32 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1982

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 30th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1980s.

They turn back the clock to 1982, a year which saw a much loved city centre landmark being touted for sale and another celebrating a major milestone. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, also focus on life in the suburbs with Harehills, Roundhay, Woodhouse, Cross Gares and Hunslet all featured.

A view from Royal Mail House looking along Wellington Street towards the Wellingtn Street flyover in September 1982.

1. Leeds city centre

A view from Royal Mail House looking along Wellington Street towards the Wellingtn Street flyover in September 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Cottage Road Cinema in July 1982. It was celebrating 70 years of silver screen entertainment.

2. Headingley

Cottage Road Cinema in July 1982. It was celebrating 70 years of silver screen entertainment. | YPN Photo: YPN

John Addock advertises for a job at the Wellington Street traffic junction in the city centre.

3. Leeds city centre

John Addock advertises for a job at the Wellington Street traffic junction in the city centre. | YPN Photo: YPN

Vicar Lane looking south from the direction of the Eastgate junction towards Kirkgate in February 1982.

4. Leeds in 1982

Vicar Lane looking south from the direction of the Eastgate junction towards Kirkgate in February 1982. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

St. Paul's Street in November 1982. Pictured is The Buffet cafe and Silvio's Bakery. St. Paul's Gallery occupies the floor above the latter.

5. Leeds city centre

St. Paul's Street in November 1982. Pictured is The Buffet cafe and Silvio's Bakery. St. Paul's Gallery occupies the floor above the latter. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

April 1982 and pictured is the old Police Station and Library at the junction between Dewsbury Road and Hunslet Hall Road, from across a stretch of barren land.

6. Hunslet

April 1982 and pictured is the old Police Station and Library at the junction between Dewsbury Road and Hunslet Hall Road, from across a stretch of barren land. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

