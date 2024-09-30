1. Leeds city centre
A view from Royal Mail House looking along Wellington Street towards the Wellingtn Street flyover in September 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Headingley
Cottage Road Cinema in July 1982. It was celebrating 70 years of silver screen entertainment. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre
John Addock advertises for a job at the Wellington Street traffic junction in the city centre. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Leeds in 1982
Vicar Lane looking south from the direction of the Eastgate junction towards Kirkgate in February 1982. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
St. Paul's Street in November 1982. Pictured is The Buffet cafe and Silvio's Bakery. St. Paul's Gallery occupies the floor above the latter. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet
April 1982 and pictured is the old Police Station and Library at the junction between Dewsbury Road and Hunslet Hall Road, from across a stretch of barren land. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
