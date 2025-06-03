32 picture perfect photos take you back to Pontefract in 1996

They showcase different aspects of life around the town in 1996. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, schools, fundraising, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 37 wonderful photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1997 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia