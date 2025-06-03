32 picture perfect photos take you back to Pontefract in 1996

1. Pontefract in 1996
Police officer Sharon Dickinson with two parrots at Pontefract Police Station in February 1996. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
Architect and owner of The Counting House pub, Malcolm Lister, celebrates his success in February 1996 after been declared category winner in the 1995 English Heritage/CAMRA Pub Design Awards. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
Inside the Elephant Hotel in November 1996. | Richard Hainsworth Photo: Richard Hainsworth
Pontefract brewer Sean Tomlinson was celebrating in August 1996 after his Hermitage Mild won Champion Mild of Britain at CAMRA's Olympia. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
October 1996 and pictured are Michael Holdsworth, left, and Adam Beddis who were planning to run ghost tours in Pontefract. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
Prince Charles receives a carnation flower from six-year-old Anna Mitchell after his visit around the Prince of Wales Hospice in October 1996. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
