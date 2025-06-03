32 picture perfect photos take you back to Pontefract in 1996

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These picture-perfect photos celebrate a year in the life of Pontefract in the mid-1990s.

They showcase different aspects of life around the town in 1996. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, schools, fundraising, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 37 wonderful photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1997 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Police officer Sharon Dickinson with two parrots at Pontefract Police Station in February 1996.

1. Pontefract in 1996

Police officer Sharon Dickinson with two parrots at Pontefract Police Station in February 1996. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Architect and owner of The Counting House pub, Malcolm Lister, celebrates his success in February 1996 after been declared category winner in the 1995 English Heritage/CAMRA Pub Design Awards.

2. Pontefract in 1996

Architect and owner of The Counting House pub, Malcolm Lister, celebrates his success in February 1996 after been declared category winner in the 1995 English Heritage/CAMRA Pub Design Awards. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Inside the Elephant Hotel in November 1996.

3. Pontefract in 1996

Inside the Elephant Hotel in November 1996. | Richard Hainsworth Photo: Richard Hainsworth

Photo Sales
Pontefract brewer Sean Tomlinson was celebrating in August 1996 after his Hermitage Mild won Champion Mild of Britain at CAMRA's Olympia.

4. Pontefract in 1996

Pontefract brewer Sean Tomlinson was celebrating in August 1996 after his Hermitage Mild won Champion Mild of Britain at CAMRA's Olympia. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
October 1996 and pictured are Michael Holdsworth, left, and Adam Beddis who were planning to run ghost tours in Pontefract.

5. Pontefract in 1996

October 1996 and pictured are Michael Holdsworth, left, and Adam Beddis who were planning to run ghost tours in Pontefract. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Prince Charles receives a carnation flower from six-year-old Anna Mitchell after his visit around the Prince of Wales Hospice in October 1996.

6. Pontefract in 1996

Prince Charles receives a carnation flower from six-year-old Anna Mitchell after his visit around the Prince of Wales Hospice in October 1996. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Pontefract
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice