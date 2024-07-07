37 wonderful photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1997

It brings together 12 months in the life of the city and the communities it serves during 1997, a year in which Wakey and its residents were looking to the future. Improvement work was underway at Westgate Station while a new entertainment area was being built at Wakefield Market. Is this a city you remember? READ MORE: 31 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1996 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia