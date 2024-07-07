37 wonderful photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1997

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th Jul 2024, 10:13 BST

This gallery turns back the clock to showcase a year in the life of Wakefield at the back end of the 1990s.

It brings together 12 months in the life of the city and the communities it serves during 1997, a year in which Wakey and its residents were looking to the future. Improvement work was underway at Westgate Station while a new entertainment area was being built at Wakefield Market. Is this a city you remember? READ MORE: 31 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1996 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from Wakefield in 1997.

1. Wakefield in 1997

Enjoy these photo memories from Wakefield in 1997. | Peter LangfordPhoto: Peter Langford

Manager Patrick McDermott in the Yard Bar at Henry Boons pictured in January 1997. It had been voted the YEP Taverner Pub of the Year.

2. Wakefield in 1997

Manager Patrick McDermott in the Yard Bar at Henry Boons pictured in January 1997. It had been voted the YEP Taverner Pub of the Year. | Mel HulmePhoto: Mel Hulme

A protest against proposed spending cuts by Wakefield Council was held at Wakefield County Hall in January 1997.

3. Wakefield in 1997

A protest against proposed spending cuts by Wakefield Council was held at Wakefield County Hall in January 1997. | Mark BickerdikePhoto: Mark Bickerdike

TV presenter Dani Behr at the opening of nightspot Ikons and Mr Jaks on Westgate in September 1997. She is pictured with Mr Jaks himself.

4. Wakefield in 1997

TV presenter Dani Behr at the opening of nightspot Ikons and Mr Jaks on Westgate in September 1997. She is pictured with Mr Jaks himself. | Justin LloydPhoto: Justin Lloyd

Wakefield's Flanshaw Library was threatened with closure in Janaury 1997. Pictured is library user Catherine Macpherson.

5. Wakefield in 1997

Wakefield's Flanshaw Library was threatened with closure in Janaury 1997. Pictured is library user Catherine Macpherson. | Dan OxtobyPhoto: Dan Oxtoby

Liam McTiernan was one of the youngest to take part in the beginners in-line skating class at Wakefield 's Re-Hab skate park in January 1997.

6. Wakefield in 1997

Liam McTiernan was one of the youngest to take part in the beginners in-line skating class at Wakefield 's Re-Hab skate park in January 1997. | Mark BickerdikePhoto: Mark Bickerdike

