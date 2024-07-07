37 wonderful photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1997

1. Wakefield in 1997
Enjoy these photo memories from Wakefield in 1997. | Peter LangfordPhoto: Peter Langford
2. Wakefield in 1997
Manager Patrick McDermott in the Yard Bar at Henry Boons pictured in January 1997. It had been voted the YEP Taverner Pub of the Year. | Mel HulmePhoto: Mel Hulme
3. Wakefield in 1997
A protest against proposed spending cuts by Wakefield Council was held at Wakefield County Hall in January 1997. | Mark BickerdikePhoto: Mark Bickerdike
4. Wakefield in 1997
TV presenter Dani Behr at the opening of nightspot Ikons and Mr Jaks on Westgate in September 1997. She is pictured with Mr Jaks himself. | Justin LloydPhoto: Justin Lloyd
5. Wakefield in 1997
Wakefield's Flanshaw Library was threatened with closure in Janaury 1997. Pictured is library user Catherine Macpherson. | Dan OxtobyPhoto: Dan Oxtoby
6. Wakefield in 1997
Liam McTiernan was one of the youngest to take part in the beginners in-line skating class at Wakefield 's Re-Hab skate park in January 1997. | Mark BickerdikePhoto: Mark Bickerdike
