16 colour photos you'll only understand if you were a Woodkirk Secondary School pupil

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

These colour photos are sure to evoke memories for generations of pupils who went to Woodkirk Secondary School i n south Leeds.

The school opened in September 1948 and consisted of the main hall, administration quarters, a number of small classrooms, gymnasium and the central Tower Block which housed the schools main departments: Mathematics, English, Science and Humanities. The school was set out into blocks. These blocks consisted of White block, Blue block, Red block, Green block and Yellow block. This photo gallery showcases three decades of life at the school on Rein Road and features images from inside the classroom, staff photographs as well as sports days and swimming galas through to the school gardens. This wonderful collection is published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The headteacher Mr. F.E. Horsenail, with some of his pupils in front of the first minibus owned by the school in June 1971.

1. Woodkirk Secondary School

The headteacher Mr. F.E. Horsenail, with some of his pupils in front of the first minibus owned by the school in June 1971. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Staff at Woodkirk Secondary School pictured in July 1972. Do you recognise anyone?

2. Woodkirk Secondary School

Staff at Woodkirk Secondary School pictured in July 1972. Do you recognise anyone? | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Pupils of form 3E at work in the metalwork room in July 1965. They are under direction of teacher, Mr. J. Banks.

3. Woodkirk Secondary School

Pupils of form 3E at work in the metalwork room in July 1965. They are under direction of teacher, Mr. J. Banks. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Pupils at work in the woodwork room in October 1966. They are members of form 1A.

4. Woodkirk Secondary School

Pupils at work in the woodwork room in October 1966. They are members of form 1A. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
A race at School Sports Day in July 1969.

5. Woodkirk Secondary School

A race at School Sports Day in July 1969. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
A cookery lesson for female pupils is taking place in the Cookery Room in October 1966. The pupils are part of Form 1A and appear to be preparing a meal which includes a pot of tea, possibly breakfast. A poster on the notice board informs about the importance of dental care.

6. Woodkirk Secondary School

A cookery lesson for female pupils is taking place in the Cookery Room in October 1966. The pupils are part of Form 1A and appear to be preparing a meal which includes a pot of tea, possibly breakfast. A poster on the notice board informs about the importance of dental care. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice