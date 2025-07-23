12 photos you'll only understand if you shopped at Readmans back in the day

It was the Leeds store that became a bonanza for those seeking a bargain.

Readmans was one of the most famous stores in Leeds for discounted clothes and homewares. The car park was always jam packed with cars, and even coachloads, full of happy shoppers. The doors of its flagship 22,000sq ft headquarters building and store on Spence Lane in Holbeck first opened in 1984. And even at the turn of the century Readmans was up there with Harvey Nichols as one of the featured places to visit on a Leeds city shopping weekend - albeit serving a different market. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for a generation of shoppers who snapped up clothing and household items, including Marks and Spencer seconds, for the whole family. READ MORE: 20 pictures that sum up your memories of growing up in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Readmans.

1. Memories of Readmans

Enjoy these photo memories of Readmans.

We start in the menswear department where a suit would set you back £69.

2. Memories of Readmans

We start in the menswear department where a suit would set you back £69.

Shoppers were spoilt for choice when it came to towels. The range included sizes and colours to suit all tastes.

3. Memories of Readmans

Shoppers were spoilt for choice when it came to towels. The range included sizes and colours to suit all tastes.

The store boasted an impressive array of jewellery.

4. Memories of Readmans

The store boasted an impressive array of jewellery.

The homeware department boasted kitchen essentials to suit all budgets and deals on ovenware and tableware.

5. Memories of Readmans

The homeware department boasted kitchen essentials to suit all budgets and deals on ovenware and tableware.

Do you remember the children's toy department?

6. Memories of Readmans

Do you remember the children's toy department?

