Readmans was one of the most famous stores in Leeds for discounted clothes and homewares. The car park was always jam packed with cars, and even coachloads, full of happy shoppers. The doors of its flagship 22,000sq ft headquarters building and store on Spence Lane in Holbeck first opened in 1984. And even at the turn of the century Readmans was up there with Harvey Nichols as one of the featured places to visit on a Leeds city shopping weekend - albeit serving a different market. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for a generation of shoppers who snapped up clothing and household items, including Marks and Spencer seconds, for the whole family.