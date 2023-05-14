Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds nostalgia: 20 pictures that sum up your memories of growing up in Leeds including shopping at Schofields

They are the memories of growing up in the city you call home.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 14th May 2023, 16:30 BST

We asked our readers to share their personal stand-out memories of growing up in Leeds via the YEP facebook page and you responded in droves. Children’s Day, shopping at Schofields and Kirkgate Market, trips to Leeds Children’s Holiday Camp, Lewis’s Christmas grotto, playing out and outside toilets are all featured in this trip down memory lane. Do any of the memories resonate with you? READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s – What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Roundhay Park. Children’s Day. I was in the country dancing and the Scottish dancing. This was 70 years ago. I loved all the floats dressed up it was something else,they all came together in the arena at the park loved it"- Pauline Ward.

1. Growing up in Leeds

Roundhay Park. Children’s Day. I was in the country dancing and the Scottish dancing. This was 70 years ago. I loved all the floats dressed up it was something else,they all came together in the arena at the park loved it"- Pauline Ward. Photo: James Hardisty

"Safe, kids could play out till dark with no worries, friendly kind neighbours, could walk in and out of each other's houses. I was shocked when I moved to USA to see neighbours didn't even know each other's names" - Lucy Paisley.

2. Growing up in Leeds

"Safe, kids could play out till dark with no worries, friendly kind neighbours, could walk in and out of each other's houses. I was shocked when I moved to USA to see neighbours didn't even know each other's names" - Lucy Paisley. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

"The old shopping centre where C&A was then Next outlet. Actually all old Leeds was brilliant shopping on a Saturday as a teen then shopping for clubbing clothes as I got older in Ark and Corn Exchange" - Nicola Hall

3. Growing up in Leeds

"The old shopping centre where C&A was then Next outlet. Actually all old Leeds was brilliant shopping on a Saturday as a teen then shopping for clubbing clothes as I got older in Ark and Corn Exchange" - Nicola Hall Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

"Going to Leeds Children's holiday camp - Silverdale in Morecambe. Loved it" - Lesley Fowler.

4. Growing up in Leeds

"Going to Leeds Children's holiday camp - Silverdale in Morecambe. Loved it" - Lesley Fowler. Photo: Gerard Binks

