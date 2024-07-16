The images are sure to evoke memories for generations of people who grew up in and around LS11 during the decade. They feature local landmarks as well as shops, ranging from cafe's and bakery's, which served the community. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Holbeck: 11 dazzling photos take you down Domestic Street in the 1980s
These photos bring into focus life on Holbeck's Domestic Street during the 1980s.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.