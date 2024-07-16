Holbeck: 11 dazzling photos take you down Domestic Street in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:37 BST

These photos bring into focus life on Holbeck's Domestic Street during the 1980s.

The images are sure to evoke memories for generations of people who grew up in and around LS11 during the decade. They feature local landmarks as well as shops, ranging from cafe's and bakery's, which served the community. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

February 1980 and pictured is Domestic Street showing the junction with Shafton Lane on the left and St. Matthew's Street on the right. In the centre is the Silver Dollar Bingo and Social Club, formerly the Picture House Cinema.

1. Domestic Street in the 1980s

February 1980 and pictured is Domestic Street showing the junction with Shafton Lane on the left and St. Matthew's Street on the right. In the centre is the Silver Dollar Bingo and Social Club, formerly the Picture House Cinema. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

February 1980 and pictured is a view looking north-west along Domestic Street towards the railway viaduct in the distance. On the left is the forecourt of a petrol filling station.

2. Domestic Street in the 1980s

February 1980 and pictured is a view looking north-west along Domestic Street towards the railway viaduct in the distance. On the left is the forecourt of a petrol filling station. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The railway viaduct on Domestic Street pictured in February 1980. The spire of St. Matthew's Church can be seen through the arch on the right.

3. Domestic Street in the 1980s

The railway viaduct on Domestic Street pictured in February 1980. The spire of St. Matthew's Church can be seen through the arch on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Domestic Street showing the junction with Pleasant Terrace in February 1980. Joe's Cafe, no. 71 Domestic Street, is on the left. A tattooist's shop is on the right.

4. Domestic Street in the 1980s

Domestic Street showing the junction with Pleasant Terrace in February 1980. Joe's Cafe, no. 71 Domestic Street, is on the left. A tattooist's shop is on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

September 1980 and pictured is the junction of Ingram Road and Domestic Street showing clearance site and new council houses in the background.

5. Domestic Street in the 1980s

September 1980 and pictured is the junction of Ingram Road and Domestic Street showing clearance site and new council houses in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Domestic Street in February 1980. In the foreground is an area of wasteland which was to be developed as Ingram Gardens. On the left of the picture is the Order of Druid's Working Men's Club.

6. Domestic Street in the 1980s

Domestic Street in February 1980. In the foreground is an area of wasteland which was to be developed as Ingram Gardens. On the left of the picture is the Order of Druid's Working Men's Club. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

