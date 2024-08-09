15 quite interesting photos take you back to Leeds in the summer of 1999

It proved to be a month of contrasts for your city.

August 1999 will live long in the memory for a generation of residents. On one stage your city was melting in the ice cream heat before temperatures dropped and darkness fell during the daytime. That was caused by the last total solar eclipse of the 20th century as people came out to witness the phenomenon.

Andy Deane from the Royal Armouries melts in the ice cream heat wearing more than 80lbs of armour. He was involved in daily displays of jousting and knights in Armour fights for visitors.

1. Leeds city centre

Andy Deane from the Royal Armouries melts in the ice cream heat wearing more than 80lbs of armour. He was involved in daily displays of jousting and knights in Armour fights for visitors. | John Giles/PA Photo: John Giles/PA

Shoppers and workers in Park Square stop to watch the eclipse.

2. Leeds city centre

Shoppers and workers in Park Square stop to watch the eclipse. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

The Leeds Central Library was moving to Leeds Town Hall. Coun Tom Murray is pictured with librarian Deborah Cook and some of the books on the move.

3. Leeds city cenre

The Leeds Central Library was moving to Leeds Town Hall. Coun Tom Murray is pictured with librarian Deborah Cook and some of the books on the move. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

An opend day was held at Yorkshire Cricket Club. Pictured in the nets is Gerpret Suri.

4. Headingley

An opend day was held at Yorkshire Cricket Club. Pictured in the nets is Gerpret Suri. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Teenagers from Fairfield Youth Centre paint a mural on the fence surrounding the building. Pictured are Shantell Dixon (bottom), Danielle Dixon, Lisa Partridge and Craig Croft.

5. Bramley

Teenagers from Fairfield Youth Centre paint a mural on the fence surrounding the building. Pictured are Shantell Dixon (bottom), Danielle Dixon, Lisa Partridge and Craig Croft. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Potternewton Park staged The Leeds Reggae Festival.

6. Potternewton

Potternewton Park staged The Leeds Reggae Festival. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

