Clapgate showing H&D Quantrill's greengrocers store. On the right is Manor Square with the Prudential Assurance Company just visible. To the left of Quantrill's is a passageway leading to Bay Horse Court. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Crossgate showing Otley bus station on the left. This was taken before the bus station was greatly reduced in size, the far end being built upon to become part of the Orchard Gate Shopping Centre. On the right of the picture is Presto supermarket by the junction with Boroughgate, while Nelson Street leads off on the far right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The west side of Kirkgate. Just visible on the right is Freeman Hardy Willis footwear. Next to this is the entrance to a yard which contains G. Kirk & Son, handyman's supplies. Continuing left is Ladbrokes Betting Office and Zambezi ladies' and menswear. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Bondgate and its junction with Crossgate. On the corner is the Rose and Crown pub, a Grade II listed building dating from the 17th century though most of the building to the front dates from 1731. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Otley Fire Station on Bondgate. The fire station has been in this location since 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Gay Lane showing Otley Autopoint Petrol Filling Station in July 1979. Beside this is the junction with Wellcroft, with Stollcross Garages car showroom beyond. In the background on the right, a gasometer can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
