17 of the best photos take you back to Otley in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:20 BST

These photos showcase life around Otley during the 1970s.

These images feature landmarks in the market town including Bondgate, Boroughgate, Clapgate, Kirkgate and Crossgate as well as shops and pubs you may remember from back in the day. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Clapgate showing H&D Quantrill's greengrocers store. On the right is Manor Square with the Prudential Assurance Company just visible. To the left of Quantrill's is a passageway leading to Bay Horse Court.

Crossgate showing Otley bus station on the left. This was taken before the bus station was greatly reduced in size, the far end being built upon to become part of the Orchard Gate Shopping Centre. On the right of the picture is Presto supermarket by the junction with Boroughgate, while Nelson Street leads off on the far right.

The west side of Kirkgate. Just visible on the right is Freeman Hardy Willis footwear. Next to this is the entrance to a yard which contains G. Kirk & Son, handyman's supplies. Continuing left is Ladbrokes Betting Office and Zambezi ladies' and menswear.

Bondgate and its junction with Crossgate. On the corner is the Rose and Crown pub, a Grade II listed building dating from the 17th century though most of the building to the front dates from 1731.

Otley Fire Station on Bondgate. The fire station has been in this location since 1956.

Gay Lane showing Otley Autopoint Petrol Filling Station in July 1979. Beside this is the junction with Wellcroft, with Stollcross Garages car showroom beyond. In the background on the right, a gasometer can be seen.

