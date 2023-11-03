Pole position is the starting point for this photo gallery charting a decade in the life of Halton in the 1990s.
A forest of poles virtually obscures the view of drivers up Halton Hill on Selby Road in April 1990 as work continued putting up new lighting standards. The new poles were being installed before the old ones were taken down. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature local landmarks, some familiar faces and highlight stories making the news headlines during the decade. Spotted anyone you remember?
1. Halton in the 1990s
Enjoy these photo memories of Halton in the 1990s, Photo: YPN
2. Halton in the 1990s
Lollipop lady Elsie Littlewood, 70, was told she was too old to do her job in February 1997. Photo: Roy Fox
3. Halton in the 1990s
A Leeds MP was hoping a new £2 million housing development would boost the image of Halton Moor in January 1994. Derek Fatchett, Labour MP for Leeds Central, officially opened The Anchorage sheltered housing scheme on Coronation Parade, a complex of 48 one-bedroom flats arranged in four blocks of 12. The properties were disused council houses which had been renovated and refurbished with fitted kitchens, bathrooms, and central heating among other things. Photo: YPN
4. Halton in the 1990s
The Archbishop of York, Dr David Hope, meets pupils at Whitebridge Primary School on Halton Moor estate in May 1999. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Halton in the 1990s
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Travellers pub in Halton pictured in November 1995. Photo: Mel Hulme
6. Halton in the 1990s
This is A-level student Joanna Hartley who was celebrating her five grade As and entry to Oxford University. She is pictured outside her school, Corpus Christi, on Halton Moor in August 1999. Photo: Gary Longbottom