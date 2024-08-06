1 . Morley in the 1980s

A view looking south-east along Queen Street in March 1982 showing the junction with Wesley Street on the right. Just visible on the far right is the Leeds Permanent Building Society, then after the junction is Bakers department store. This was built in 1968-69 as a Tesco supermarket after the Central Methodist Church Sunday School which formerly occupied the site was demolished in 1975. To the left of Bakers is the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net