1. Morley in the 1980s
A view looking south-east along Queen Street in March 1982 showing the junction with Wesley Street on the right. Just visible on the far right is the Leeds Permanent Building Society, then after the junction is Bakers department store. This was built in 1968-69 as a Tesco supermarket after the Central Methodist Church Sunday School which formerly occupied the site was demolished in 1975. To the left of Bakers is the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Morley in the 1980s
Commercial Street in February 1980. In the foreground is Fountain Street with commercial street leading off to the right. Morley Trades Hall is situated on Commercial Street (not in this view), on the right a van with 'North East Telecommunications' on the side. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Morley in the 1980s
Queen Street in March 1981. On the left the stone building with decorative windows is the premises of Eatwell Chinese Take Away at number 123. In the centre number 127 houses Sutcliffes T.V. Services. This building has the date of 1895 on the roof gable. Norman Tempest & Son, Auctioneer, Valuer and Estate Agent is at number 129 Queen Street followed by the the D.F.S. Furniture Centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Morley in the 1980s
The former Morley Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd. building on Albion Street by the junction with Queen Street, left. This listed building dating from 1899 is here occupied by Barclays Bank and Candyman tobacconists and confectioners. Just visible on the right is the edge of Servo Discount Centre. Part of Morley Town Hall can be seen on Queen Street on the left. Pictured in March 1982. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Morley in the 1980s
Shops at the southern end of Queen Street, close to the junction with Fountain Street in March 1982. On the left, Khalid Fashions at nos. 114-116 and Mandy's Wool Centre at nos. 110-112 occupy a building known as The Benefactory. This was built in 1890 by draper Frederick Tesseyman and was originally one large building before being separated into two shops. On the right is the Bradford and Bingley Building Society at no. 108. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Morley in the 1980s
Queen Street in March 1981. Shops and businesses include, from the centre to the right edge, Motorist Discount Centre at number 117A, then Elsa Marie and Elizabeth Bond at numbers 119 and 121, Eatwell Chinese Take Away at 123 and Sutcliffes T.V. Services at number 127 Queen Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.