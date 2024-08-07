21 thought-provoking photos take you back to Little London in the 1990s

It was the decade that a devastating fire dominated the conversation among residents in a Leeds suburb.

The 1990s saw Little London Primary School consumed by a blaze which brougnt a community to its knees. But rather like a phoenix from the flames the community bounced back more resiiliant and defiant than ever. These 21 photos, plucked from the YEP archive, chart the decade in the life of Little London, a community which sits on the edge of Leeds city centre. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of a Leeds suburb divided into four estates LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Memories from around Little London in the 1990s.

Parents and pupils turn up at Little London Primary School in November 1995 to discover it had been destroyed by fire.

Parents and pupils survey the damage at London Primary School.

An aerial view of the devastation after a fire at Little London Primary School.

Head teacher Peter Hall Jones chats to a Leeds City Council engineer in the aftermath of the blaze.

Fire damage to Little London Primary School.

