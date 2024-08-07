The 1990s saw Little London Primary School consumed by a blaze which brougnt a community to its knees. But rather like a phoenix from the flames the community bounced back more resiiliant and defiant than ever. These 21 photos, plucked from the YEP archive, chart the decade in the life of Little London, a community which sits on the edge of Leeds city centre. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of a Leeds suburb divided into four estates LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia