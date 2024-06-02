6 . Lincoln Green in the 1950s

Derelict property on Dolly Lane in the Newtown locality in October 1958.. This area was scheduled for demolition at the time this photograph was taken and is now part of the Lincoln Green estate. The main house in the photograph is unnumbered on the City Engineers map but to the right is number 28 Dolly Lane and a pram is parked outside . It may be the occupants of this house who have taken the opportunity to hang out the family washing in front of the derelict house. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service