18 lively photos take you back to Lincoln Green in the early 2000s

Allo allo what's all this then?
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 14:57 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This familiar face kicks off a gallery of memories from around Lincoln Green in the early 2000s. Community bobby on the beat PC Tony Sweeney will be remembered by a generation of residents for helping to keep the peace as well as criminals who were foiled by his diligent police work. 18 photos, plucked from the YEP archive, make up this trip down memory lane which feature local landmarks, dozens of faces and stories which were making the news back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Enjoy these photo memories from around Lincoln Green in the early 2000s.

1. Lincoln Green memories

Enjoy these photo memories from around Lincoln Green in the early 2000s. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
August 2003 and these Lincoln Green residents - Aaron Herring, Miridona Shala, Michael Herring, Rashid Shala, Xhevrije Shala, Emin Shala and Eileen Stead - were complaining of rats.

2. Lincoln Green memories

August 2003 and these Lincoln Green residents - Aaron Herring, Miridona Shala, Michael Herring, Rashid Shala, Xhevrije Shala, Emin Shala and Eileen Stead - were complaining of rats. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The Flatwatch scheme was launched in Lincoln Green in July 2000. Pictured centre is PC Tony Sweeney with, from left, coordinators Alan Hitchen and right, Johnson Ogunyomi.

3. Lincoln Green memories

The Flatwatch scheme was launched in Lincoln Green in July 2000. Pictured centre is PC Tony Sweeney with, from left, coordinators Alan Hitchen and right, Johnson Ogunyomi. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Plans were unveiled in February 2002 to close Lincoln Green Post Office.

4. Lincoln Green memories

Plans were unveiled in February 2002 to close Lincoln Green Post Office. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Neighbourhood warden Lynn Barnes with resident Debbie Furniss help with a big community clean up in February 2003.

5. Lincoln Green memories

Neighbourhood warden Lynn Barnes with resident Debbie Furniss help with a big community clean up in February 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Prime Minister Tony Blair chats to youngsters before officially opening the Cromwell Mews development in June 2001.

6. Lincoln Green memories

Prime Minister Tony Blair chats to youngsters before officially opening the Cromwell Mews development in June 2001. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds