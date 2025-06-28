Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade started in the early 1970s and enjoyed a three decade stint until its demise in the late 1990s. These photos turn back the clock to its heyday in the 1970s. Did you join in with the celebrations? READ MORE: Joyous photos take you back to the Lord Mayor's Parade in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.