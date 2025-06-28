Fantastic photos take you back to Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

It was the much-loved summer event which celebrated city pride.

Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade started in the early 1970s and enjoyed a three decade stint until its demise in the late 1990s. These photos turn back the clock to its heyday in the 1970s. Did you join in with the celebrations? READ MORE: Joyous photos take you back to the Lord Mayor's Parade in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Children lining The Headrow wave their flags in June 1974. They include Simon and Sarah Finlay, and Pamela Waterman.

1. Lord Mayor's Parade

Miss Leeds Metro on a float in June 1976.

2. Lord Mayor's Parade

The parade makes its way to the Leeds Civic Hall in June 1976.

3. Lord Mayor's Parade

The Leeds Metropolitan Foster Care Association float in June 1976.

4. Lord Mayor's Parade

Six-year-old Ann Marie O'Toole on the Woodhouse Community Association float in June 1978.

5. Lord Mayor's Parade

Michele Roberts on the Services Domestic Applicances float in June 1978.

6. Lord Mayor's Parade

