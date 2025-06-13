The annual June event celebrated city life in a riot of colour and noise attracting crowds of up to 250,000 onto the streets of Leeds. It set off from Woodhouse Moor, travelling over a mile into the city centre and featured marching bands and hundreds of majorettes, alongside up to 70 floats. It eventually finished up at Leeds Civic Hall where it was greeted by the Lord Mayor before heading back to Woodhouse Moor. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia