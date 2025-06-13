Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade: 14 joyous photos take you back to the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These joyous photos bring to life the colour and vibrancy of the Lord Mayor's Parade during the 1990s.

The annual June event celebrated city life in a riot of colour and noise attracting crowds of up to 250,000 onto the streets of Leeds. It set off from Woodhouse Moor, travelling over a mile into the city centre and featured marching bands and hundreds of majorettes, alongside up to 70 floats. It eventually finished up at Leeds Civic Hall where it was greeted by the Lord Mayor before heading back to Woodhouse Moor. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these memories of the Lord Mayor's Parade in Leeds during the 1990s. PICS: YPN

1. Lord Mayor's Parade

Enjoy these memories of the Lord Mayor's Parade in Leeds during the 1990s. PICS: YPN | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Yes, we know. This photo from June 1990 is not in colour. But is showcases the huge crowds and vibrancy of the Lord Mayor's Parade at the start of the decade.

2. Lord Mayor's Parade

Yes, we know. This photo from June 1990 is not in colour. But is showcases the huge crowds and vibrancy of the Lord Mayor's Parade at the start of the decade. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Flag-waving members of Leeds Junior Chamber of Commerce get into the parade spirit in June 1992. The theme that year was 'Leeds Goes European'.

3. Lord Mayor's Parade

Flag-waving members of Leeds Junior Chamber of Commerce get into the parade spirit in June 1992. The theme that year was 'Leeds Goes European'. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Euro '96 was the theme of the Lord Mayor's Parade and the Bulgarians, who were playing at Elland Road , were staying in Scarborough. Their float passes by the Lord Mayor.

4. Lord Mayor's Parade

Euro '96 was the theme of the Lord Mayor's Parade and the Bulgarians, who were playing at Elland Road , were staying in Scarborough. Their float passes by the Lord Mayor. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Dressed for the weather in June 1996 are receptionists Sally-Ann Liles, left, and Abbe Muse pictured on the Queens Hotel float.

5. Lord Mayor's Parade

Dressed for the weather in June 1996 are receptionists Sally-Ann Liles, left, and Abbe Muse pictured on the Queens Hotel float. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Majorettes march past the start of the Lord Mayor's Parade at Blenheim Walk in June 1997.

6. Lord Mayor's Parade

Majorettes march past the start of the Lord Mayor's Parade at Blenheim Walk in June 1997. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice