The gallery turns back the clock to 2003, a year which featured change and challenges as well as out with the old and in with the new. It starts with a fabulous bird’s eye view of the city centre before heading out to the suburbs with Swarcliffe, Cross Green, Moortown, Hunslet, Otley and Guiseley all featured.. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
24 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2003
These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of Leeds and its residents in the early 2000s.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.