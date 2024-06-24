24 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2003

These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of Leeds and its residents in the early 2000s.

The gallery turns back the clock to 2003, a year which featured change and challenges as well as out with the old and in with the new. It starts with a fabulous bird’s eye view of the city centre before heading out to the suburbs with Swarcliffe, Cross Green, Moortown, Hunslet, Otley and Guiseley all featured.. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A bird's eye view of the Corn Exchange in September 2003.

1. Leeds city centre

A bird's eye view of the Corn Exchange in September 2003. | Bruce RollinsonPhoto: Bruce Rollinson

Demolition in progress of the Wilson's Arms pub on Moresdale Lane in August 2003. The pub was built by Ramsden Brewery in the 1930s.

2. Seacroft

Demolition in progress of the Wilson's Arms pub on Moresdale Lane in August 2003. The pub was built by Ramsden Brewery in the 1930s. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Jane Tomlinson holds her MBE at Buckingham Palace in October 2003. The mother-of-three had been diagnosed three years earlier with terminal cancer and told she had just months to live. Instead of giving up, she has raised a total of £387,000 for charity through high-profile challenges.

3. Rothwell

Jane Tomlinson holds her MBE at Buckingham Palace in October 2003. The mother-of-three had been diagnosed three years earlier with terminal cancer and told she had just months to live. Instead of giving up, she has raised a total of £387,000 for charity through high-profile challenges. | Kirsty WigglesworthPhoto: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Councillors Mick Lyons and Brian Walker are on Hunslet Road to mark the start of the first road works for the new Leeds Supertram. It was never built.

4. Hunslet

Councillors Mick Lyons and Brian Walker are on Hunslet Road to mark the start of the first road works for the new Leeds Supertram. It was never built. | VPhoto: Gerard Binks

The Revolution Well on Parkland Crescent at the junction with Stonegate Road in November 2003.

5. Meanwood

The Revolution Well on Parkland Crescent at the junction with Stonegate Road in November 2003. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A parade of shops on Stonegate Road near the junction with Parkland Drive in November 2003. Pictured, from left, are Stonegate Wines, P. Dalby, a vacant shop, 'Caz', and Parklands Post Office.

6. Meanwood

A parade of shops on Stonegate Road near the junction with Parkland Drive in November 2003. Pictured, from left, are Stonegate Wines, P. Dalby, a vacant shop, 'Caz', and Parklands Post Office. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

