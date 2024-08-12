35 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1975

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 04:45 GMT

These wonderful photos showcase a year in the life of Leeds in the mid 1970s.

They turn back the clock to 1975 and bring in to focus the daily hustle and bustle of the everyday for a city and its residents. City centre shops and landmarks such as The Headrow and Leeds General Infirmary come under the spotlight before the memories head out into the suburbs with Armley, Chapeltown, Headingley, Hunslet and Roundhay all featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Shops on Vicar Lane pictured in September 1975. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Leeds city centre

The front of the Municipal Buildings from Calverley Street in September 1975. The entrance to the Central Library and City Museum is on the left, with the Art Gallery further along. | Art Gallery Photo: Art Gallery

3. Leeds city centre

Passengers wait at the barriers in Leeds City Station after a bomb alert in November 1975. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Leeds city centre

September 1975 and the site on Vicar Lane between Willis Ludlows and the north side entrance of Kirkgate Market was due to be developed. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Headingley

June 1975 and Beryl Davies helps school children cross Otley Road. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Leeds United

Manager Jimmy Armfield leads out the team to greet supporters on the steps of the Leeds Civic Hall in May 1975. | YPN Photo: YPN

