They turn back the clock to 1975 and bring in to focus the daily hustle and bustle of the everyday for a city and its residents. City centre shops and landmarks such as The Headrow and Leeds General Infirmary come under the spotlight before the memories head out into the suburbs with Armley, Chapeltown, Headingley, Hunslet and Roundhay all featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
35 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1975
These wonderful photos showcase a year in the life of Leeds in the mid 1970s.
