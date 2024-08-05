The comedy legends stopped off at Bond Street shopping precinct in October 1974 after having performed at Wakefield Theatre Club.. The photo is one of 27 charting the year in the life of the city and its residents. Away from the city centre the photos take you around the suburbs with Armley, Bramley, Chapeltown, Headingley, Hunslet and Otley. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise are all smiles during a visit to the city centre in October 1974. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre
David Niven, Cary Grant and Douglas Fairbanks Junior share a joke during a Roaring Twenties ball held at the Queens Hotel in October 1974. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Otley
Otley Market showing traders and customers on a busy morning in September 1974. The clock tower can be seen in the background. This photograph was originally taken for Leeds City News. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
York Place from the junction with Queen Street in January 1974. Businesses in view include Myers Bros, Hat and Cap Merchants, Harry Sugar Textiles, Leeds Exchange Drapery Warehouse, Lewis Stuart Textiles and Hutchison Tailors. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Woodhouse
Do you remember the handyman center on Queen Square pictured in October 1974? These premises are now demolished. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Thorner
Stainthorp's Cafe and Antiques and Curios shop on Main Street in August 1974. There is a petrol pump at the side of the building and a car parked on the road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.