18 enchanting photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1930

3 . Leeds city centre in 1930

The Headrow in June 1930. To the left, is Owen and Robinson, pawn brokers and fancy goods - three balls sign can be seen above shop. Next is Edward Skelton hosiery. Then Bishop Eveleigh (Leeds) Ltd, silversmiths and George Eastwood tobacconist. At the junction with Lands Lane, Louis McKennell, tailor and valet service. Visible down Lands Lane is Mallories - wine and spirit merchants. All the cleared site in the fore front is for the new Lewis's store Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net