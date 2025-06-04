49 of the finest photos take you back to Knaresborough in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These kick-ass photos chart a decade in the life of Knaresborough in the 1990s.

Images of landmarks, shops, pubs, restaurants, fundraising schools and sport combine to showcase the very best of what the town had to offer during the decade. Community events as well as the news stories making the headlines during the decade are also in focus and are sure to evoke memories for those who called Knaresborough home back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Glorious photos take you to the heart of Yorkshire in 1990 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Town crier Nancy Buckle makes her debut by the Knaresborough Castle overlooking the River Nidd in April 1998. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Knaresborough pictured in November 1995. Back row, from left, are Simon Render, Mark Ellis, Nigel Young, Steve Jones, Martyn Daly, Adam Walker, Richard Mudd and Robert Pearson. Front row, from left, are Darren Clifford, Heath Anderson, Jason Beales, Lee Parker, Mark Codman, Philip Kitching and Richard Grieveson. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

February 1996 and pupils from King James School in a scene from Macbeth which they were producing and performing. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Nancy Buckle who lived in the town's Rock House pictured in December 1995. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Conservative parliamentary candidate for Harrogate, Norman Lamont, chats to pupils at King James School about their school magazine. Pictured in March 1996. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Members of the West Yorkshire Police Clay Pigeon Shooting Team pictured at Knaresborough Gun Club in March 1996. Taking aim is Nigel Hirst watched by Mark Hunter, right, and Andy Booth. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

