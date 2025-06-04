1. Knaresborough in the 1990s
Town crier Nancy Buckle makes her debut by the Knaresborough Castle overlooking the River Nidd in April 1998. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
Knaresborough pictured in November 1995. Back row, from left, are Simon Render, Mark Ellis, Nigel Young, Steve Jones, Martyn Daly, Adam Walker, Richard Mudd and Robert Pearson. Front row, from left, are Darren Clifford, Heath Anderson, Jason Beales, Lee Parker, Mark Codman, Philip Kitching and Richard Grieveson. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
February 1996 and pupils from King James School in a scene from Macbeth which they were producing and performing. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
Nancy Buckle who lived in the town's Rock House pictured in December 1995. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
Conservative parliamentary candidate for Harrogate, Norman Lamont, chats to pupils at King James School about their school magazine. Pictured in March 1996. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
Members of the West Yorkshire Police Clay Pigeon Shooting Team pictured at Knaresborough Gun Club in March 1996. Taking aim is Nigel Hirst watched by Mark Hunter, right, and Andy Booth. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
