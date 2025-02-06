Glorious photos take you to the heart of Yorkshire in 1990

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1990. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Harrogate and Bradford through to Wakefield and Staithes as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as landmarks and news stories making the headlines back in the day. READ MORE: The story of a quirky pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia