Glorious photos take you to the heart of Yorkshire in 1990

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

These fantastic photo memories celebrate a year around God’s own county at the dawn of a new decade.

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1990. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Harrogate and Bradford through to Wakefield and Staithes as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as landmarks and news stories making the headlines back in the day. READ MORE: The story of a quirky pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Station master Stuart Mellin on the platform at Ingrow in March 1990.

1. Ingrow

Station master Stuart Mellin on the platform at Ingrow in March 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

Staithes pictured in March 1990.

2. Staithes

Staithes pictured in March 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

Don Wilson shares a joke with Father Simon Trafford as he steps out as sports director at Ampleforth College in the cloistered quietude of North Yorkshire in December 1990.

3. Ampleforth

Don Wilson shares a joke with Father Simon Trafford as he steps out as sports director at Ampleforth College in the cloistered quietude of North Yorkshire in December 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

Yockenthwaite in the Langstrothdale Valley in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Pictured in July 1990.

4. Yockenthwaite

Yockenthwaite in the Langstrothdale Valley in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Pictured in July 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

The arid outlook at Leighton Reservoir in July 1990.

5. Masham

The arid outlook at Leighton Reservoir in July 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

An Aberdeen Angus in the main arena at the Great Yorkshire Show.

6. Harrogate

An Aberdeen Angus in the main arena at the Great Yorkshire Show. | YPN Photo: YPN

