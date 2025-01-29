19 humble photos take you back to Harehills in the 1930s

2 . Harehills in the 1930s

Florence Street off Compton Road in October 1937. To the left is a petrol station selling 'Power Petrol' then there is a wall with 8 billposters affixed to it for; 'De Reszke Minors', 'The Conservative Party', 'Jubilee Milk Stout', 'McDougalls bread', 'beer', 'Albatross', 'Smith's potato crisps', and 'Boots Chemists'. A small board to the right of some waste ground advertises 'Ibbetson Plumbers' | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net