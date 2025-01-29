19 humble photos take you back to Harehills in the 1930s

1. Harehills in the 1930s
The Shaftesbury cinema on York Road in September 1933. The junction with Harehills Lane is to the right. It opened in 1928 and closed in 1975. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Harehills in the 1930s
Florence Street off Compton Road in October 1937. To the left is a petrol station selling 'Power Petrol' then there is a wall with 8 billposters affixed to it for; 'De Reszke Minors', 'The Conservative Party', 'Jubilee Milk Stout', 'McDougalls bread', 'beer', 'Albatross', 'Smith's potato crisps', and 'Boots Chemists'. A small board to the right of some waste ground advertises 'Ibbetson Plumbers' | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Harehills in the 1930s
Shops on Harehills Parade on Roundhay Road looking towards the junction with Harehills Road. Pictured in October 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Harehills in the 1930s
A view from Ellers Road junction towards Harehills Lane. On the corner, number 215 Moss and Smith, drapers. Pictured in October 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Harehills in the 1930s
Shops looking towards Ellers Road in the direction of Harehills Lane. Pictured in October 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Harehills in the 12930s
Shops on Harehills Parade, looking towards the junction with Harehills Road. On the right, number 263 branch of the Midland Bank. This is the junction with Beck Road. Pictured in October 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
