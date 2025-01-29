19 humble photos take you back to Harehills in the 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

These humble photos chart a decade inthe life of Harehills in the 1930s.

These humble photos chart a decade inthe life of Harehills in the 1930s.

The Clock cinema and other well-known landmarks are featured as well as shops on familiar streets such as Harehills Road and Roundhay Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The Shaftesbury cinema on York Road in September 1933. The junction with Harehills Lane is to the right. It opened in 1928 and closed in 1975.

1. Harehills in the 1930s

The Shaftesbury cinema on York Road in September 1933. The junction with Harehills Lane is to the right. It opened in 1928 and closed in 1975.

Florence Street off Compton Road in October 1937. To the left is a petrol station selling 'Power Petrol' then there is a wall with 8 billposters affixed to it for; 'De Reszke Minors', 'The Conservative Party', 'Jubilee Milk Stout', 'McDougalls bread', 'beer', 'Albatross', 'Smith's potato crisps', and 'Boots Chemists'. A small board to the right of some waste ground advertises 'Ibbetson Plumbers'

2. Harehills in the 1930s

Florence Street off Compton Road in October 1937. To the left is a petrol station selling 'Power Petrol' then there is a wall with 8 billposters affixed to it for; 'De Reszke Minors', 'The Conservative Party', 'Jubilee Milk Stout', 'McDougalls bread', 'beer', 'Albatross', 'Smith's potato crisps', and 'Boots Chemists'. A small board to the right of some waste ground advertises 'Ibbetson Plumbers'

Shops on Harehills Parade on Roundhay Road looking towards the junction with Harehills Road. Pictured in October 1938.

3. Harehills in the 1930s

Shops on Harehills Parade on Roundhay Road looking towards the junction with Harehills Road. Pictured in October 1938.

A view from Ellers Road junction towards Harehills Lane. On the corner, number 215 Moss and Smith, drapers. Pictured in October 1938.

4. Harehills in the 1930s

A view from Ellers Road junction towards Harehills Lane. On the corner, number 215 Moss and Smith, drapers. Pictured in October 1938.

Shops looking towards Ellers Road in the direction of Harehills Lane. Pictured in October 1938.

5. Harehills in the 1930s

Shops looking towards Ellers Road in the direction of Harehills Lane. Pictured in October 1938.

Shops on Harehills Parade, looking towards the junction with Harehills Road. On the right, number 263 branch of the Midland Bank. This is the junction with Beck Road. Pictured in October 1938.

6. Harehills in the 12930s

Shops on Harehills Parade, looking towards the junction with Harehills Road. On the right, number 263 branch of the Midland Bank. This is the junction with Beck Road. Pictured in October 1938.

