Nostalgic photos take you back to Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

These photos showcase life in a trio of neighbouring Leeds communities in the 1990s.

Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood are within walking distance of each other yet each boast their own unique identity and sense of community. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate different aspects of life around LS16 from schools and pubs, through to sport and shopping. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s.

1. 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The High Farm on Farrar Lane. Pictured is licensee Peter Catherwood in September 1997.

2. Cookridge

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The High Farm on Farrar Lane. Pictured is licensee Peter Catherwood in September 1997. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
The Year 6 rugby team at Cookridge Primary School pictured in March 1999.

3. Cookridge

The Year 6 rugby team at Cookridge Primary School pictured in March 1999. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Photo Sales
Cookridge 'A' team in January 1999. Pictured, from left, are Andy Tate, Bob Moore, Ian Spink and Terry Payne.

4. Cookridge

Cookridge 'A' team in January 1999. Pictured, from left, are Andy Tate, Bob Moore, Ian Spink and Terry Payne. | Matt Griggs Photo: Matt Griggs

Photo Sales
Tinshill Tigers in their new strip provided by local councillors in January 1997 . Pictured centre, left, is Cookridge councillor Alan Proctor with Gaynor Waite, Tigers secretary and Joe Thoms, chairman of Tinshill Concern.

5. Tinshill

Tinshill Tigers in their new strip provided by local councillors in January 1997 . Pictured centre, left, is Cookridge councillor Alan Proctor with Gaynor Waite, Tigers secretary and Joe Thoms, chairman of Tinshill Concern. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Children are pictured with a petition in April 1996 calling for the creation of a play area .

6. Ireland Wood

Children are pictured with a petition in April 1996 calling for the creation of a play area . | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice