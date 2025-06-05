Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood are within walking distance of each other yet each boast their own unique identity and sense of community. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate different aspects of life around LS16 from schools and pubs, through to sport and shopping. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Nostalgic photos take you back to Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s
These photos showcase life in a trio of neighbouring Leeds communities in the 1990s.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.