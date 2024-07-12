South Leeds: Evocative photos take you back to Beeston in the 1940s

These evocative photos gems chart a decade in the life of Beeston and its residents during the 1940s.

Landmarks, shops, beauty spots and factories are all featured in this wonderful rewind to showcase life across the community against a backdrop of the Second World War. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Frank Barker's confectioners shop on Dewsbury Road pictured in January 1940. Just beyond the shop can be seen premises of Forgrove Machinery Co. Ltd., wrapping machine makers, which later became Rose Forgrove. Oakhurst Avenue to right of photo.

Beeston Working Men's Club on Silver Street in October 1949.

Road in the foreground is Flaxton Terrace, showing space where houses once were. In the background can be seen houses on Fulham Street, with a perambulator outside one of the doors. Pictured in October 1949.

Fulham Street in foreground, showing site of demolished houses - numbers 28 - 34, Flaxton Terrace and numbers 27 - 33 Fulham Street. Remaining houses are visible. Pictured in October 1949.

C. Parkers fish shop on Rowland Road by the junction with Sunbeam Terrace. Houses on Sunbeam Avenue are visible. Two women and a child are outside the shop. Pictured in September 1949.

This view shows C. Parker's fish shop at number 49 Rowland Road by the junction with Sunbeam Terrace. The end of Sunbeam Avenue is visible. A car is parked at the end of the road. Pictured in September 1949.

