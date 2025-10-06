Thirst-quenching photos of Leeds pub culture in the early 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 13:54 BST

These photos provide a fascinating snapshot of Leeds pub culture at the dawn of the 1990s.

They raise a glass to the boozers you visited around the city during a specific timescale - 1990. It was a boom time for boozers across the city helping a generation of drinkers to quench their thirst. These gems, plucked from the YEP archive, turn the spotlight on a range of familiar haunts - from city centre watering holes through to pubs with a focus on community around the suburbs. Is your local featured? READ MORE: Secrets of Leeds Queens Hotel revealed including hidden tunnel LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Duck & Drake on Kirkgate pictured in July 1990.

1. Leeds city centre

The Duck & Drake on Kirkgate pictured in July 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Central on Wellington Street pictured in November 1990.

2. Leeds city centre

The Central on Wellington Street pictured in November 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Railway at Calverley Bridge in May 1990.

3. Rodley

The Railway at Calverley Bridge in May 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Red Lion on Main Street at Shadwell in December 1990.

4. Shadwell

The Red Lion on Main Street at Shadwell in December 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Roundhay which was newly-renamed in July 1990.

5. Roundhay

The Roundhay which was newly-renamed in July 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

The New Roscoe on Bristol Street pictured in August 1990.

6. LS7

The New Roscoe on Bristol Street pictured in August 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN

