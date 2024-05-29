West Leeds: 25 photo reflections of Rodley down the decades

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th May 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 11:39 BST

These rarely-seen photos provide fascinating reflections on the west Leeds village of Rodley.

They take you through the decades to showcase more than 100 years of life around the LS13 community. Local landmarks such as the Leeds and Liverpool Canal as well as pubs restaurants and local stories making the headlines all featured in this galllery of memories. The images, plucked from the YEP archive are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who have called Rodley home down the years. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The swing bridge on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal pictured in February 1968.

1. Rodley remembered

The swing bridge on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal pictured in February 1968. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
These smartly turned out Leeds City Transport employees turned up on the first electric tram to Rodley. Behind the tram and to the right was the Three Horseshoes pub, later renamed as the Rodley Barge. Year unknown

2. Rodley remembered

These smartly turned out Leeds City Transport employees turned up on the first electric tram to Rodley. Behind the tram and to the right was the Three Horseshoes pub, later renamed as the Rodley Barge. Year unknown Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The opening of a new library on the upper floor of Rodley Baptist Sunday School in 1911. The flats of St. Andrew's Close stand there now.

3. Rodley remembered

The opening of a new library on the upper floor of Rodley Baptist Sunday School in 1911. The flats of St. Andrew's Close stand there now. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Back Wood Street in Rodley. Pictured in the late 19th century.

4. Rodley remembered

Back Wood Street in Rodley. Pictured in the late 19th century. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A view of the main street in Rodley in July 1970.

5. Rodley remembered

A view of the main street in Rodley in July 1970. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? The Stanhope Hotel on Calverley Lane. Pictured in August 1985.

6. Rodley remembered

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? The Stanhope Hotel on Calverley Lane. Pictured in August 1985. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.