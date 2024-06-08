They raise a glass to those watering holes in the city centre as well as the suburbs which thrived during the 1990s offering regulars a warm welcome and a tipple to match. This gallery showcases the boozers you nipped in after work, those you bobbed in before the cinema, theatre or restaurant as well as the locals which brought communities together. Many remain open today while last orders was called at others. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia