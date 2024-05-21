They provide a fascinating slice of life around the city before the horrors of the First World War unfolded. Landmarks and city centre scenes all fall under the spotlight as well as life in the suburbs including Beeston, Oakwood Sheepscar and Killingbeck. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 16 evocative photos showcase a corner of Leeds which time forgot LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Charming photos take you back to Leeds in 1914
These charming photos from around Leeds in 1914 capture an age of innocence.
