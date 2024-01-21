These photos turn the spotlight on a corner of your Leeds which time forgot.
Bank is an area of the city that time erased, that appears to have disappeared off the map and removed from the memory of Leeds residents. It was a very poor deprived slum area of the city in the 1800s the vast majority of which was reduced to rubble as part of slum clearance. These photos capture a decade in time - the 1930s and bring to life a era of change in the city's rich history. READ MORE: 14 intriguing photos take you back to Bank in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Bank in the 1930s
Marsh Lane Tenements pictured in August 1939. They were built in the early 1900s, to rehouse tenants of slum properties in this area, which was classed as one of the unhealthy districts. This was one of the first purpose built blocks of flats in Leeds, 2 and 3 bed room units, housed 198 people. They were built by private enterprise. End wall carries posters advertising Swan Vestas matches and Gordons Gin. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Bank in the 1930s
The square on Dolphin Street pictured in March 1930. Terrace houses to left are on Richmond Road, a group of children and a dog play at the back of the square. Gas lamp post to the right, houses beyond it are on Dolphin Street. Metal fences in front of the wellhouses in the foreground of the picture. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Bank in the 1930s
Timble Beck prior to work on covering it. In the background is the Church Army Lodging Home at the junction of The Calls, East Street, and Crown Point Road. Pictured in August 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Bank in the 1930s
Well houses on Dolphin Street pictured in March 1930. A mother from the doorstep of the first house to the left watches her child in the front. More terrace housing in the foreground and to the sides. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Bank in the 1930s
Waste land looking towards Crown Point area. In the background can be seen Hudsons's Sawmills, three factory chimneys and buildings along East Street and junction of Crown Point Road. Pictured in August 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Bank in the 1930s
Marsh Lane tenements, built in 1901 by private developer, one of the first steps towards redevelopment run down, unhealthy inner city housing. Three storey blocks of flats in groups of twelve and fifteen, staircases provided access to balconies. First ground floor unit to left is a shop. Advertisements on wall feature 'Swan Vestas' matches and 'Gordons' Gin'. Pictured in August 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net