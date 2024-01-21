Bank is an area of the city that time erased, that appears to have disappeared off the map and removed from the memory of Leeds residents. It was a very poor deprived slum area of the city in the 1800s the vast majority of which was reduced to rubble as part of slum clearance. These photos capture a decade in time - the 1930s and bring to life a era of change in the city's rich history. READ MORE: 14 intriguing photos take you back to Bank in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook