22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre at the end of the 1990s

1. Leeds city centre
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Coopers at Leeds City Station. Pictured in August 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Leeds city centre
Coffee Republic at Waterstones Bookshop on Albion Street in May 1999. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Leeds city centre in 1999
Status Quo drew the crowds for an in-store signing at HMV in April 1999. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Leeds city centre
This is campaigner Adele Farquhar who was on a mission to improve disabled access for shoppers in Leeds city centre. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim
5. Leeds city centre
Northern Ballet artistic director Stefano Giannetti (centre) with dancers Chiaki Nagao and Hiro Takahashi sign copies of their new calendar at Borders bookshop in November 1999. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim
6. Leeds city centre
A plaque was unveiled at Park Square in November 1999 to commemorate lives lost on Leeds roads. Pictured is Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Jean White (centre) with Frank Whittingham, from Support and Care after Road Death and Injury watch and Hilda Armstrong, co-ordinator of the Campaign Against Drink Driving. | YPN Photo: YPN