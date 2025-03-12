22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre at the end of the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 09:55 BST

These wonderful photos showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the end of the 1990s.

They highlight the sights and sounds of the heart of Leeds in 1999. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, provide a fascinating glimpse into a busy 12 months with landmarks, shops, pubs in focus as well as the news stories making the headlines. READ MORE: 18 photos raise a glass to Leeds pub culture in early 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Coopers at Leeds City Station. Pictured in August 1999.

1. Leeds city centre

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Coopers at Leeds City Station. Pictured in August 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Coffee Republic at Waterstones Bookshop on Albion Street in May 1999.

2. Leeds city centre

Coffee Republic at Waterstones Bookshop on Albion Street in May 1999. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Status Quo drew the crowds for an in-store signing at HMV in April 1999.

3. Leeds city centre in 1999

Status Quo drew the crowds for an in-store signing at HMV in April 1999. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

This is campaigner Adele Farquhar who was on a mission to improve disabled access for shoppers in Leeds city centre.

4. Leeds city centre

This is campaigner Adele Farquhar who was on a mission to improve disabled access for shoppers in Leeds city centre. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

Northern Ballet artistic director Stefano Giannetti (centre) with dancers Chiaki Nagao and Hiro Takahashi sign copies of their new calendar at Borders bookshop in November 1999.

5. Leeds city centre

Northern Ballet artistic director Stefano Giannetti (centre) with dancers Chiaki Nagao and Hiro Takahashi sign copies of their new calendar at Borders bookshop in November 1999. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

A plaque was unveiled at Park Square in November 1999 to commemorate lives lost on Leeds roads. Pictured is Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Jean White (centre) with Frank Whittingham, from Support and Care after Road Death and Injury watch and Hilda Armstrong, co-ordinator of the Campaign Against Drink Driving.

6. Leeds city centre

A plaque was unveiled at Park Square in November 1999 to commemorate lives lost on Leeds roads. Pictured is Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Jean White (centre) with Frank Whittingham, from Support and Care after Road Death and Injury watch and Hilda Armstrong, co-ordinator of the Campaign Against Drink Driving. | YPN Photo: YPN

