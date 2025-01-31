12 of the best photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 08:12 BST

These thought-provoking photos chart a decade in the life of Hunslet in the 1930s

They bring into focus local landmarks, shops, pubs and factories which brought a community together during a decade of technological and cultural change. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Nursery Mount Road, off Belle Isle Road in May 1938. On the left is an embankment carrying the Hunslet branch line of LNER, with a metal bridge over the road. The factory beyond is the Cooperative Wholesale Society brush factory. Two workmen are removing slates from the roof of number 1.

1. Hunslet in the 1930s

Nursery Mount Road, off Belle Isle Road in May 1938. On the left is an embankment carrying the Hunslet branch line of LNER, with a metal bridge over the road. The factory beyond is the Cooperative Wholesale Society brush factory. Two workmen are removing slates from the roof of number 1. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Vacant premises of Eastmans, Butchers on junction with Pitfield Street and Hunslet Road. Pictured in October 1931.

2. Hunslet in the 1930s

Vacant premises of Eastmans, Butchers on junction with Pitfield Street and Hunslet Road. Pictured in October 1931. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Hunslet Road in October 1930. Tbis view is from the junction with Pitfield Street looking down towards Stafford Street. Scaffolding up at the shops which are being altered. Various posters have been put on the fence showing the headlines from different newspapers.

3. Hunslet in the 1930s

Hunslet Road in October 1930. Tbis view is from the junction with Pitfield Street looking down towards Stafford Street. Scaffolding up at the shops which are being altered. Various posters have been put on the fence showing the headlines from different newspapers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Rubble in foreground is an area where a house has been demolished. Beyond the wall are the buildings of E. Rawling Ltd., printers and stationers with a yard in front. These buildings fronted on to Salem Place. Ward's Court is to the right of the photo from October 1935.

4. Hunslet in the 1930s

Rubble in foreground is an area where a house has been demolished. Beyond the wall are the buildings of E. Rawling Ltd., printers and stationers with a yard in front. These buildings fronted on to Salem Place. Ward's Court is to the right of the photo from October 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The construction of a railway bridge over Wortley Beck on Gelderd Road. The photo from October 1935 was taken at 11.30am showing large mound of dug earth in the road. A two light traffic light is stopping traffic. A car is coming from the left. On the right is a fenced off field. In the background on the right is a 'No Footpath', sign and an 'Evening Post' billboard.

5. Hunslet in the 1930s

The construction of a railway bridge over Wortley Beck on Gelderd Road. The photo from October 1935 was taken at 11.30am showing large mound of dug earth in the road. A two light traffic light is stopping traffic. A car is coming from the left. On the right is a fenced off field. In the background on the right is a 'No Footpath', sign and an 'Evening Post' billboard. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Number 28 Glasshouse Street and number 30 which may be the Blue Bell Inn. This is up for sale or let. On the gable end of this building is a painted advertisement for the Regal Cinema, Low Road, Hunslet showing The Texans with Randolf Scott and Sing You Sinners with Bing Crosby. Pictured in 1939.

6. Hunslet in the 1930s

Number 28 Glasshouse Street and number 30 which may be the Blue Bell Inn. This is up for sale or let. On the gable end of this building is a painted advertisement for the Regal Cinema, Low Road, Hunslet showing The Texans with Randolf Scott and Sing You Sinners with Bing Crosby. Pictured in 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hunslet
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice