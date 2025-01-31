12 of the best photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1930s

1. Hunslet in the 1930s
Nursery Mount Road, off Belle Isle Road in May 1938. On the left is an embankment carrying the Hunslet branch line of LNER, with a metal bridge over the road. The factory beyond is the Cooperative Wholesale Society brush factory. Two workmen are removing slates from the roof of number 1. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1930s
Vacant premises of Eastmans, Butchers on junction with Pitfield Street and Hunslet Road. Pictured in October 1931. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1930s
Hunslet Road in October 1930. Tbis view is from the junction with Pitfield Street looking down towards Stafford Street. Scaffolding up at the shops which are being altered. Various posters have been put on the fence showing the headlines from different newspapers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1930s
Rubble in foreground is an area where a house has been demolished. Beyond the wall are the buildings of E. Rawling Ltd., printers and stationers with a yard in front. These buildings fronted on to Salem Place. Ward's Court is to the right of the photo from October 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1930s
The construction of a railway bridge over Wortley Beck on Gelderd Road. The photo from October 1935 was taken at 11.30am showing large mound of dug earth in the road. A two light traffic light is stopping traffic. A car is coming from the left. On the right is a fenced off field. In the background on the right is a 'No Footpath', sign and an 'Evening Post' billboard. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1930s
Number 28 Glasshouse Street and number 30 which may be the Blue Bell Inn. This is up for sale or let. On the gable end of this building is a painted advertisement for the Regal Cinema, Low Road, Hunslet showing The Texans with Randolf Scott and Sing You Sinners with Bing Crosby. Pictured in 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.