12 awe-inspiring photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the early 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

These awe-inspiring photos chart a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the early 1930s.

This gallery turns back the clock to 1932 and brings into focus a range of landmarks and street scenes including The Headrow, Lower Briggate, Boar Lane, Vicar Lane and City Square. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This photo from October 1932 shows the junction of Lower Briggate and Call Lane with Fred Verity and Sons ironmongers on one corner and Dividend Fisheries on the other. Next to the fisheries is the Hope and Anchor Public house. A works vehicle, man on bicycle and man on motorbike with side car are driving down Call Lane.

1. Leeds city centre

This photo from October 1932 shows the junction of Lower Briggate and Call Lane with Fred Verity and Sons ironmongers on one corner and Dividend Fisheries on the other. Next to the fisheries is the Hope and Anchor Public house. A works vehicle, man on bicycle and man on motorbike with side car are driving down Call Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The junction with Cookridge Street and Park Row in September 1932. Road widening in progress. Leeds Town Hall in centre, designed by Cuthbert Brodrick and opened by Queen Victoria in 1858. Stone lions which flank the wide entrance and steps, in front, statue of Queen Victoria which was later removed to Woodhouse Moor. To the right, Municipal Buildings designed by George Corson and built to house Leeds municipal services.

2. Leeds city centre

The junction with Cookridge Street and Park Row in September 1932. Road widening in progress. Leeds Town Hall in centre, designed by Cuthbert Brodrick and opened by Queen Victoria in 1858. Stone lions which flank the wide entrance and steps, in front, statue of Queen Victoria which was later removed to Woodhouse Moor. To the right, Municipal Buildings designed by George Corson and built to house Leeds municipal services. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The north side of York Street with Franklin and Co Ltd, mantle manufacturers visible. Advert for Daily Mail can be seen to side of building. Frazer Brothers, clothiers can be seen in distance. Pictured in

3. Leeds city centre

The north side of York Street with Franklin and Co Ltd, mantle manufacturers visible. Advert for Daily Mail can be seen to side of building. Frazer Brothers, clothiers can be seen in distance. Pictured in | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Call Lane showing junction of The Calls and Call Lane with railway bridge going towards Duncan Street. Pictured in October 1932.

4. Leeds city centre

Call Lane showing junction of The Calls and Call Lane with railway bridge going towards Duncan Street. Pictured in October 1932. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Call Lane before demolition in October 1932. Just visible is crossroads with Lower Briggate, Call Lane, Bridge End and Swinegate. A man and child pose outside a part demolished building. On the opposite side of the road just visble is number 51 Call Lane which was Abraham Kendall and Sons, coal merchants and a sign outside the premises of 55 which were Wm. Ward & Sons, Sheet metal workers.

5. Leeds city centre

Call Lane before demolition in October 1932. Just visible is crossroads with Lower Briggate, Call Lane, Bridge End and Swinegate. A man and child pose outside a part demolished building. On the opposite side of the road just visble is number 51 Call Lane which was Abraham Kendall and Sons, coal merchants and a sign outside the premises of 55 which were Wm. Ward & Sons, Sheet metal workers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Derelict buildings in Briggate/Call Lane improvement area. To right of photo is railway bridge, with poster advertising Half Day Excursions. Man stands under bridge. Workman is to left of photo. Pictured in October 1932.

6. Leeds city centre

Derelict buildings in Briggate/Call Lane improvement area. To right of photo is railway bridge, with poster advertising Half Day Excursions. Man stands under bridge. Workman is to left of photo. Pictured in October 1932. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.