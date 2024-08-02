1 . Leeds city centre

This photo from October 1932 shows the junction of Lower Briggate and Call Lane with Fred Verity and Sons ironmongers on one corner and Dividend Fisheries on the other. Next to the fisheries is the Hope and Anchor Public house. A works vehicle, man on bicycle and man on motorbike with side car are driving down Call Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net