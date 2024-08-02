1. Leeds city centre
This photo from October 1932 shows the junction of Lower Briggate and Call Lane with Fred Verity and Sons ironmongers on one corner and Dividend Fisheries on the other. Next to the fisheries is the Hope and Anchor Public house. A works vehicle, man on bicycle and man on motorbike with side car are driving down Call Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
The junction with Cookridge Street and Park Row in September 1932. Road widening in progress. Leeds Town Hall in centre, designed by Cuthbert Brodrick and opened by Queen Victoria in 1858. Stone lions which flank the wide entrance and steps, in front, statue of Queen Victoria which was later removed to Woodhouse Moor. To the right, Municipal Buildings designed by George Corson and built to house Leeds municipal services. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
The north side of York Street with Franklin and Co Ltd, mantle manufacturers visible. Advert for Daily Mail can be seen to side of building. Frazer Brothers, clothiers can be seen in distance. Pictured in | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Call Lane showing junction of The Calls and Call Lane with railway bridge going towards Duncan Street. Pictured in October 1932. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Call Lane before demolition in October 1932. Just visible is crossroads with Lower Briggate, Call Lane, Bridge End and Swinegate. A man and child pose outside a part demolished building. On the opposite side of the road just visble is number 51 Call Lane which was Abraham Kendall and Sons, coal merchants and a sign outside the premises of 55 which were Wm. Ward & Sons, Sheet metal workers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Derelict buildings in Briggate/Call Lane improvement area. To right of photo is railway bridge, with poster advertising Half Day Excursions. Man stands under bridge. Workman is to left of photo. Pictured in October 1932. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.