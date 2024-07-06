Crossgates, Seacroft, Garforth, Kippax, Temple Newsam, Methley, Barwick and Thorner are all featured in this rewind to 2000, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports action as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 37 photos take you back to east Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Barwick-in-Elmet.
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The New Inn pictured in December 2000. | Jim MoranPhoto: Jim Moran
2. Crossgates
Members of the Blue Angels follow the cortege after the funeral of their friend and fellow Blue Angel Stephen Mooney at St Theresa's Church in May 2000. | YPNPhoto: YPN
3. Thorner
Pupils from Thorner C of E Primary were preparing for a schooll production of Joseph in July 2000. With Jospeh, Samantha Downs, centre, are from left, Laura Pickard, Toni Walker, Tanya Wilkinson and Jennifer Stapleton. | YPNPhoto: YPN
4. Kippax
Kippax North Primary pupils Abbie Wills and Rachael Corrigan wearing some of the new fluorescent road safety armbands given to the school in January 2000. | Justin LloydPhoto: Justin Lloyd
5. Seacroft
Andrea Williams, project co-ordinator for South Seacroft Friends and Neighbours, with Alston Lane Centre helpers. Pictured in April 2000. | YPNPhoto: YPN
6. Crossgates
Inside the newly-refurbished Leeds & Holbeck Building Society branch. in June 2000. | YPNPhoto: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.