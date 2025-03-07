Photos celebrate the beating heart of Burley in the 1950s

These photos celebrate the best of Burley in the 1950s.

The gallery takes you around the suburb during the decade and brings into focus local landmarks such as Burley Liberal Club and Burley Mills as well as shops and pubs including the Burley Hotel. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Burley and Kirkstall LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Burley Liberal Club on Burley Road, at the corner with Roberts Place pictured in October 1959. When this club was demolished a replacement was built at the corner of Burley Road and Willow Road. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

A bird's eye view of Burley Mills on Kirkstall Road in September 1950. In the foreground on the right are allotments. Burley Mills was built over a cutting giving access to the river. The River Aire can be seen to the right of the industrial complex. On far side of Kirkstall Road are terraced houses and newly built houses. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The entrance to Burley Mills on Kirkstall Road showing a large arched gateway. There is a clock above this. The ground floor windows have shutters. Along the road are the premises of Raleigh Industries Ltd., cycle makers. Pictured in September 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Wolseley Road in August 1955. The shop at No.11 was owned by A. Carnall, grocer. Above the door are signs for Stork Margarine and Cookeen in the window. There are jars of loose sweets visible. To the side of the shop is a bicycle on the stone set road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Metcalf Terrace looking towards Greystone Street in August 1956. The photo was taken from Metcalf Street. Washing can be seen in a yard where a little girl stands in the gateway. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Burley Mills Bridge pictured in September 1950. This was an iron suspension bridge over the river Aire at Burley Mills. It was built by Gott in the early 19th century. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

