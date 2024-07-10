Amazing photos capture Leeds rag and bone men hard at work

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST

They are the men whose voices you could hear calling out to collect your unwanted rags.

They trawled the streets in all weathers collecting clothing vital to the shoddy trade of Leeds and the Heavy Woollen District. These photos pay tribute to the rag and bone men who you may remember from back in the day. Some collected on foot while others used a cart, sometimes pulled by a horse or pony. The images are a mix from the YEP archive as well as others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A rag and bone man makes his way through the streets of Leeds in October 1979.

1. Leeds

A rag and bone man makes his way through the streets of Leeds in October 1979. | YPNPhoto: YPN

A rag and bone man with his horse and cart in Asquith Avenue in October 1965.

2. Morley

A rag and bone man with his horse and cart in Asquith Avenue in October 1965. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive

Rag and bone men on their rounds in December 1970.

3. Little London

Rag and bone men on their rounds in December 1970. | YPNPhoto: YPN

A rag and bone man on a cobbled street near St. James's Hospital pictured in February 1986.

4. Burmantofts

A rag and bone man on a cobbled street near St. James's Hospital pictured in February 1986. | YPNPhoto: YPN

A rag and bone man with his horse and cart on Asquith Avenue in Morley in October 1965. PIC: David Atkinson Archive

5. Rag and bone memories

A rag and bone man with his horse and cart on Asquith Avenue in Morley in October 1965. PIC: David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive

A rag and bone man makes his way along Asquith Avenue in the shadow of Deanfield Mills in October 1965.

6. Morley

A rag and bone man makes his way along Asquith Avenue in the shadow of Deanfield Mills in October 1965. | David Atkinson ArchivePhoto: David Atkinson Archive

